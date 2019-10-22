|
|
Bessie M. Carlton, 83, a native of Waterloo, IN and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Morrison of Donner, LA; Allen Morrison of Dallas, TX; and Jerry Morrison of Lafayette; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Carlton; parents, Paul and Bertha Mielhorden Mergy; brothers, James and Robert Mergy; and daughter, Barbara Jean Morrison.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019