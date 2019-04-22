|
Bessie Mae Frank-Evans, 86, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3076 W. Main St. in Gray. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Frank; daughter, Joyce M. Mosley; 32 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ivy J. Frank and James R. Evans; father, Sidney Frank; mother, Ada Henderson-Robertson; three brothers; and six sisters.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019