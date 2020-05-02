Home

Bessie Mae Landry Obituary
Bessie Mae Landry, age 88, a native of Lower Texas and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held in her honor on May 5, at St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.

She is survived by her brother, Michael J. Landry; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family members who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theophile O. Landry and Adolphine Aizen Landry; siblings, Carmen L. Naquin, Kelly Landry and Shirley L. Legendre; niece, MaryKay Bull; and nephew, Randy Landry.

The family would like to thank Audubon Health and Rehab for their care.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 4, 2020
