Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Bettie Robichaux
Bettie Jo Ford Robichaux

Bettie Jo Ford Robichaux Obituary
Bettie Jo Ford Robichaux, age 79, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was a native of Wiggins, Mississippi, a longtime resident of Houma, and current resident of Lafayette.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home. Father Carlos Talavera will officiate the service. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Bettie Jo is survived by her husband of 61 years, Raymond Robichaux; son, Sidney (Mart) Robichaux and wife, Cheryl Pontiff Robichaux; grandchildren, Timothy Robichaux and wife, Amanda, Scott Robichaux and wife, Katy, and Mattie Henry and husband, Addison; and 10 great-grandchildren, Gabriel Robichaux, Julien Robichaux, Evangeline Robichaux, Dylan Rodeski, Mason Rodeski, Ezra Robichaux, Addison Henry Jr., Corynn Henry, Bradley Henry, and Eli Henry.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Martin Ford; mother, Mattie Jones Ford Duplantis; and brother, Thomas Ford.

Bettie Jo was a beautiful woman who loved her family dearly and will be missed by her loving husband, Raymond, and her son, Sid (Mart), and her faithful dog, Toby Robi. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a passion for working in her flower beds, and was regularly awarded the prize of Yard of the Month in their neighborhood.

Bettie Jo had a passion for caring for others as a nurse with over 40 years of service to her community. Her patients would often request her services. She was a devout Catholic who served as a Eucharistic minister and now rests peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
