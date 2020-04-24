|
Bettie Theriot Stevens Robichaux, 90, a native of Lockport and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Gauthe (David), Tanya Dufrene (Roland, Jr.), Michael J. Stevens Sr. (Suzanne), Vicki Babin (Dickie) and Suzanne Rodrigue ( Danny Gauthe); grandchildren, Nikki, Miki, Jonathan, Dawn, April, Sandy, Bernie, Michael Jr., Chastity, Luke, Sierra, Holly, Scott, Desi, Lee, Jada and Jacob; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Nolan A. Stevens; second husband, Junior P. Robichaux; parents, Guy and Notile Punch Theriot; sister, Doris Boudreaux; and grandchildren, Michelle and Angela.
She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
The family would like to thank The Broadway doctors and staff for their caring and compassionate care.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020