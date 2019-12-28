Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Betty A. Adams

Betty A. Adams Obituary
Betty A. Adams, 81, a native and resident of Chacahoula, La., passed away on Dec. 19, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Chacahoula.

She is survived by her sister Bertha Adams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Adams Sr. and Gladys Adams; brothers, Norman Adams Jr. and Gilbert Adams; and sisters, Catherine Bourgeois and Helen Upton.

She loved spending time with family, playing bingo and going to the casino.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Lawrence Church Building Fund are appreciated.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
