Betty Ann Doss Kelley, age 92, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 2:42 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was a native of Oklahoma City, OK and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 11:30 a.m. until a funeral service at 1 p.m., with burial following in Garden of Memories in Gray.
Betty is survived by her children, Shannon Kelley and John Thomas Kelley III and wife, Cecelia Ann Kelley; grandchildren, Amanda Chloe Graham and husband, Elijah, and Elizabeth Claire Kelley and husband, Jon Havenhill; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Graham.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Thomas Kelley Jr.; parents, Benjamin Joseph and Lula Holland Doss; brother, Benjamin Joseph Doss; and sister, Virginia Mae Doss Franklin.
Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a docent at Southdown Plantation for 20 years. She was an avid bridge player and voracious reader. She was a loving wife and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020