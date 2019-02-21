|
Betty Ann Pinel Pitre Pellegrin, 76, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Montegut, was born on January 16, 1943, and passed away on February 17, 2019.
There will be no formal services.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Pitre (Jeanie) and Simen Pellegrin; sisters, Annabelle P. Cavalier, Judie P. Authement, Connie P. Charpentier, Susan P. Bourg, Sally P. Anderson, and Jeanie P. Dufrene; grandchildren, Titan Pitre and Samson Pitre; and great-granddaughter, Addyson Pitre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Joseph Pellegrin Sr.; parents, Nemis and Josephine Bourg Pinel; brothers, Raymond Pinel and Reynold Pinel; sister, Theresa Fanguy; nephew, Raymond Pinel Jr., Darrel J. Pinel and Ricky P. Cavalier; grandson, Chase A. Pitre; and brothers-in-law, Reggie Fanguy and A.J. Cavalier.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019