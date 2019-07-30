Home

Betty Ann Welch

Betty Ann Welch Obituary
Betty Ann Welch, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Sylvester Welch Sr.; daughters Pearly and Angela Welch; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Clemmend Williams, Jack and Alfred Welch, Roy, Michael, Lawrence, Stevie and Joseph James; sisters Patricia Turner (Israel), Sylvia Welch, Naomie Jones, Stacie, Bonnie, Rosalyn and Hattie James; and companion, Sylvester Stevenson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearly and Charles Welch; and brother, Robert Branch.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 30 to July 31, 2019
