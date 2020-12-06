1/1
Betty C. Berger
Betty C. Berger
Thibodaux - Betty C. Berger, 82, of Thibodaux, passed away on December 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery - Thibodaux.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Berger (Sharon), Don Berger (Janel), Eric Berger (Mona); daughter, Amy Clement (TC); sister, Joyce Boudreaux (Robert); grandsons, Mike Berger (Tara), Travis Berger, Tyler Berger (Alyssa), Nicholas Berger, Brock Berger (Blair); granddaughters, Jennifer Borne (Jon), Krysten Clute (Chad); step-granddaughter, Christi Broussard (Richard); 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Herman Berger; parents, Fredrick G. and Louise Chiasson; sister, Helen and brother-in-law Larry Arceneaux.
The family would like to thank, Hospice of South Louisiana, Dr. Josh Huval and the Claiborne of Thibodaux.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
