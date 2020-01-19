|
Betty F. Boudreaux, 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Boudreaux; granddaughter, Aline Guidry and husband Michael Conish; and great-grandson, Aiden Guidry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Jimmy" Boudreaux; and parents, John Fields and Jeanne Hidalgo Fields.
She was a parishioner and member of the Ladies Altar Society at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church as well as a devoted baseball fan of the Atlanta Braves. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020