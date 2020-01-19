Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Boudreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty F. Boudreaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty F. Boudreaux Obituary
Betty F. Boudreaux, 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Boudreaux; granddaughter, Aline Guidry and husband Michael Conish; and great-grandson, Aiden Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Jimmy" Boudreaux; and parents, John Fields and Jeanne Hidalgo Fields.

She was a parishioner and member of the Ladies Altar Society at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church as well as a devoted baseball fan of the Atlanta Braves. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -