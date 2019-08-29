|
Betty Folse Gervais, 83, native and resident of Raceland, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Gervais (Lena); daughter Tammy Knight (Patrick); daughters Judith Bergeron (Thomas) and Lynette Hartman (Steve); daughter-in-law Susan Gervais; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Gervais; son Werly Gervais; parents Albert and Judith Folse; brothers Charlie and Jackson Folse and sisters Louise Porche, Enid Delahoussaye, Eula Gierlinski, Thelma Minick and Wimmer Fisher.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019