Betty Fonseca Guillory Obituary
Betty Fonseca Guillory, 75, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 17, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughters, Elodie McDaniel and husband, Donnie, Joell Carlos and husband, Wilbert, and Trina Dupre and husband, Todd; brother, James Fonseca and wife, Sandra; sisters, Lovedee Laiche and Alice Leleux; grandchildren, Nicole, Lacey, Kristy, Megan, Tiffany, Garrick, Ty-Hunter, and Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Angel, Jason, Julie, Alex, Hunter, Kaydence, Addie, Clair, Makenley, A'kyzah, Everleigh, and Cambre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Guillory; parents, John Fonseca and Hazel Deroche Fonseca; and brothers, John "Buddy" Fonseca and Allen "Nunu" Fonseca.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Dicky Haydel and Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
