Betty Ford, 82, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor for her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Luke Ford Jr.; children, John Ford (Allison), and Lisa Ray (Jason); and grandchildren Eric Ford, Kevin Ford, Scott Ford, Jason Ray Jr. and Cameron Ray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julien Ledet and Verna Champagne Ledet; and siblings, Julien Paul "J.P." Ledet, Lionel Ledet, and Ray Ledet.
The family would like to especially thank Ashley Robertson, Denise Naquin, Torion Tillman, Delika Scott, and Taraneka Brooks for their care and compassion of Mrs. Betty. The family would also like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice and Dr. Chaisson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a favorite charity of your choosing.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.