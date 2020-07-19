1/1
Betty Gisclair Savoie
Betty Gisclair Savoie, 85 a native of Galliano and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday July 17, 2020, of non-COVID-19-related causes.

Visitation will be on Tuesday July 21, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, with burial in the church cemetery.

Betty is survived by her sons, Wayne (Mary Grace) Savoie, Glenn (Denise) Savoie, and Mark (Trudy) Savoie; seven grandchildren, Corey (Elizabeth), Jess (Lani), Aubrey, Miranda, Camille, Antoinette, and Gabe; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brooks, Avery and Noelle; brother, Carol Danos; and sister, Gloria Bouvier.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Vernice Pitre Gisclair.

Betty was a beautician for more than 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. She was a pro-life advocate, loved the Blessed Mother and was a devoted Catholic.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
