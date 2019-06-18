Betty Jane Carruth Prejean, age 81, resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She now rests in heaven with her heavenly father and her loving daughter, Sharon.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home.



Service and burial will be private.



Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Gordon Prejean; daughter, Rose Rollins (Bill); grandchildren Alex Rollins and her companion Mitchel Johnson, Drake Rollins and wife Haylie and great-grandchildren, Dillon and Leah Rollins.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Prejean, her parents Dillon and Ella (Sanders) Carruth, sister Inez Smith and brother Lathan Carruth.



Special thanks to Heart of Hospice, nurse Sue Bonvillain and sitters Sue Robichaux, Ella Ranes and Verna "Star" Comeaux.



Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, especially during the holidays. She loved shopping and going to the movies. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.