Betty Jane LeBlanc Riviere passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020.
A private graveside burial service will be held in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville, where she will be laid to rest
Betty is survived by her children, Kenneth Riviere (Rita), Sandy Cofield (Roger), Darlene Chiasson (Tommy), and David Riviere; five grandchildren, Jamie, Kristy, Ashley, Regina, and Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Brittany, Jake, James, Abigail, Ainsley, Tanner, Kamryn, Anna Grace, Addy, Kaden, Landen, Hailey, McKinley and Gracie; and sister-in-law, Marlene LeBlanc.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Leola Leblanc; sister, Joyce Richard; brother, Billy LeBlanc; and great-grandson, Christopher Millet.
She was born in Labadieville on December 31, 1934, to Anthony and Leola (Talbot) Leblanc. She was a resident of Thibodaux.
In earlier years, she loved being a homemaker and raising her children. She later went to work for Rouses Supermarket. After her retirement, she loved watching the kids/grandkids play when they would visit. She loved doing crafts, making flower arrangements, Christmas wreaths and decorations, watching and feeding birds, being outside and having morning coffee with friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab for the care provided these past years. A special thank you to Kenny and Rita, whom she lived with for so many years before going to the Rehab center; and for taking such good care of her for so many years.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020