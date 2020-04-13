Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Riviere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane LeBlanc Riviere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane LeBlanc Riviere Obituary
Betty Jane LeBlanc Riviere passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020.

A private graveside burial service will be held in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville, where she will be laid to rest

Betty is survived by her children, Kenneth Riviere (Rita), Sandy Cofield (Roger), Darlene Chiasson (Tommy), and David Riviere; five grandchildren, Jamie, Kristy, Ashley, Regina, and Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Brittany, Jake, James, Abigail, Ainsley, Tanner, Kamryn, Anna Grace, Addy, Kaden, Landen, Hailey, McKinley and Gracie; and sister-in-law, Marlene LeBlanc.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Leola Leblanc; sister, Joyce Richard; brother, Billy LeBlanc; and great-grandson, Christopher Millet.

She was born in Labadieville on December 31, 1934, to Anthony and Leola (Talbot) Leblanc. She was a resident of Thibodaux.

In earlier years, she loved being a homemaker and raising her children. She later went to work for Rouses Supermarket. After her retirement, she loved watching the kids/grandkids play when they would visit. She loved doing crafts, making flower arrangements, Christmas wreaths and decorations, watching and feeding birds, being outside and having morning coffee with friends.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab for the care provided these past years. A special thank you to Kenny and Rita, whom she lived with for so many years before going to the Rehab center; and for taking such good care of her for so many years.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -