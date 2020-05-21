|
Betty Jean Blake Scott, age 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 12:20 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was a native of Alexandria and a resident of Houma.
A private service was held.
Betty is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jessie Joseph Scott; sons Edward Quintana and wife Suzy, Paul Quintana and wife Tina and Donald Quintana; daughters Ann Watson and husband Bill and Frances Hebert; step-sons Tyler Scott and Stacy Scott and wife, Penny; step-daughter, Daina Borns; sister, Alice Myers; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Minerva Strother Blake; brother, Charles Blake; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Myers.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born on May 18, 1935. She was baptized on Jun 18, 1949, at Jehovah's Witnesses, a faithful witness for Jehovah for 70 years. She lived up to her dedication to the very end, being "steadfast and unmovable, always having plenty to do in the work of the Lord" (I Corinthians 15:58). Betty and Jessie married on March 12, 1983. They were faithfully together for 37 years. With heartfelt appreciation the familyof Betty would like to thank everyone for their many prayers, comforting words and loving acts of kindness.
