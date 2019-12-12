|
|
Betty Jean Bramlett, 85, a native of Hattiesburg, Miss., and a resident of Houma, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Betty enjoyed being a stay at home mother and helping with her grandchildren. She spent many years active in the First Baptist Church of Gray, teaching Sunday school. She worked at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Medical records and enjoyed her job and co-workers. In her later years, she renewed her love for playing bridge and made many new friendships during that time. She also enjoyed her time with the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Miller and Bobby Bramlett; daughters, Suzanne (Edwin) Duet and Missy (Dr. John) Logan; sister, Ann Nastasi; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Bramlett; her father, Clyde Hagwood; mother, Judith Diket and stepfather, Alton Diket; and granddaughter, Rachel Miller.
Betty will have a family only graveside service at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank Haydel Hospice and her sitters; Rose Johnson, Crystal Sneeze Mary Poindexter and Sandra Swan with KSI Companion Care.
Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019