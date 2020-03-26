Home

Betty LeBlanc


1957 - 2020
Betty LeBlanc Obituary
Betty Thibodaux LeBlanc, 62, a native Thibodaux and a resident of Labadieville, passed away on March 26, 2020.

Betty was employed by Charlie's One Stop for 15 years. She loved her job and loved Mitch and Kim Talbot whom she worked for.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her brothers, Joseph, Ronald Sr., Terry and Edgar Thibodaux; sisters Lelia Albert, Sandra Blanchard, Debra Burke, Mary Landry, Michelle Adams, Sue Cressione, Babette Naquin and Cheryl Thibodaux; and numerous nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Sr. and Marie Fields Thibodaux; brothers Roland Jr., Jerry and Jeffrey Thibodaux; grandparents Edgar and Luciena Thibodaux, and Edward Sr. and Lelia Fields; two nieces; and two nephews and in-laws.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
