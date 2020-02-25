|
Betty Lee Pike Short, 80, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Moses Baptist Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband, Alvin Short; daughter, Shannon Short (Gary); brother, Lionel Brown (Rene); sister, Joyce Hunt; and grandson, Gary Williams Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aldina and Welton Pike; sister, Brenda Banks; and grandparents, Sidney Pike Sr. and Rebecca Shanklin and Charles and Amelia Fleming.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020