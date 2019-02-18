|
Betty Lirette Benoit, 85, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Born Jan. 14, 1934 she was a native of the St. Charles Community and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until service time at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Gregory Benoit, Linda Himel (Randy "Duke"), Carrie Bourgeois (Duane "Boudin"), Mona Loupe (Kenny), Tara Torres (Brian), Yvette Benoit (Roland), Amy Wright and Jeremy "JJ" Benoit (Tania); daughters-in-law, Bonnie Henry Benoit and Phyllis Falgout Petrolia; 22 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Robert) Clement; and sister-in-law, Ruth Benoit Kinler.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Roland Paul Benoit; parents, Horace and Lucille Boudreaux Lirette; son, Mark Thomas Benoit; sister, Margaret (Melvin) Gehbauer; father and mother-in-law, Chester and Eunice Guillot Benoit; brother-in-law, Ferdinand "Bourg" Kinler.
She worked as a nurse's aide and private sitter for many years.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Audubon Health and Rehab, especially Renata Tolbert and Robbie LeBlanc.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019