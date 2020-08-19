Betty Anne DeYeide Lockwood, 92, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Betty was a native and resident of Houma, La.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, La., from 10:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at Annunziata Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow services in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, La.



Betty is survived by her children, Lisa Anne Lockwood LeBlanc and husband Charles, Michael Gregory Lockwood and Laurie Lockwood Duplantis; 12 grandchildren, Stephen James and wife, Claire Maciborski LeBlanc, Emily Joyce Tisdale and husband Zachary, Suzanne Mary Landry and husband Bryant Jr., Brian Douglas and wife Samantha Kanode LeBlanc, Carl Anthony and wife Melanie Fishleigh LeBlanc, Kurt Charles LeBlanc, James Edward and wife Bethany Falgoust LeBlanc, Julia Elizabeth LeBlanc, Claire Louise LeBlanc, Beth Nicole LeBlanc, Valerie Anne LeBlanc, Mitchell Paul Duplantis and wife Chelsea Kirk Duplantis. She is also survived by her 19 great grandchildren, Lucas LeBlanc, Caleb LeBlanc, Hannah LeBlanc, Isabelle LeBlanc, Daniel LeBlanc, Joshua LeBlanc, Caroline LeBlanc, Adeline LeBlanc, Madelyn Landry, Adam Landry, Liam Landry, Ava LeBlanc, Clara LeBlanc, Alivia LeBlanc, Evan LeBlanc, Rosalie LeBlanc, Charles LeBlanc, Ella Duplantis, Betty Duplantis; brother, Jerry Carroll DeYeide and wife Alvina Arceneaux DeYeide; nieces, Christine Borowski Leachman and husband David, Karen Borowski Ball and husband Frank, Heather Borowski Palm and husband Frank, Stefanie Borowski Ford and husband James; great nieces, Greer Hymel Cook and husband Jeffrey and their son, Cory Todd, Carin Lapeyrouse Schreiber and Michael and their children, Juede and Violet, Erin Lapeyrouse Schmid and husband Karl and their daughter, Amelia.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman William DeYeide and Irene Alexina Jolet DeYeide; grandparents, Frederic Daniel and wife Cora Augusta Foster Jeude; and Henry Clay and Marcelline Melicier Daigle Jolet; and her siblings, Daniel David DeYeide, Violet Agnes DeYeide Borowski and husband Ted; godparents, Celestine Jolet Hepler and Julius Dupont.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Louisiana State Police Troop C "Grant-a-Wish" P.O. Box 607, Schriever, LA 70395 due to the kindness they showed her grandson, Kurt.



Betty was very active in her community. She worked at the Terrebonne Parish Library and drove the first bookmobile owned by the state of Louisiana. She also drove the bookmobile for Terrebonne Parish. She owned and operated Wildwood Heights Kindergarten and Playschool. She taught Project Learn and was a substitute teacher in Terrebonne Parish from 1983 until her stroke in November of 2016. She taught religion at Annunziata for 25 years and volunteered at the East Houma, Bourg, Montegut and Pointe-aux-Chenes libraries.



Betty was a Terraineans Maid for two Mardi Gras balls. She was a member of the Annunziata Altar Society and a Eucharistic Minister. She belonged to the Saint Bernadette Single's Ministry, Friends of the Library and was a lifetime member of the Terrebonne Genealogy Society.



One of her greatest joys was reading to her grandchildren and the many children who frequented the library. She loved to teach. She touched the lives of many, most especially her family.



Miss Betty will be dearly missed, always loved and never forgotten.



Chauvin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



At the request of family, Annunziata Church and in accordance with CDC regulations; please wear mandatory face mask at all visitation, services, and burial locations.



