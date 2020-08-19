1/1
Betty (DeYeide) Lockwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Anne DeYeide Lockwood, 92, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Betty was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, La., from 10:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at Annunziata Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow services in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, La.

Betty is survived by her children, Lisa Anne Lockwood LeBlanc and husband Charles, Michael Gregory Lockwood and Laurie Lockwood Duplantis; 12 grandchildren, Stephen James and wife, Claire Maciborski LeBlanc, Emily Joyce Tisdale and husband Zachary, Suzanne Mary Landry and husband Bryant Jr., Brian Douglas and wife Samantha Kanode LeBlanc, Carl Anthony and wife Melanie Fishleigh LeBlanc, Kurt Charles LeBlanc, James Edward and wife Bethany Falgoust LeBlanc, Julia Elizabeth LeBlanc, Claire Louise LeBlanc, Beth Nicole LeBlanc, Valerie Anne LeBlanc, Mitchell Paul Duplantis and wife Chelsea Kirk Duplantis. She is also survived by her 19 great grandchildren, Lucas LeBlanc, Caleb LeBlanc, Hannah LeBlanc, Isabelle LeBlanc, Daniel LeBlanc, Joshua LeBlanc, Caroline LeBlanc, Adeline LeBlanc, Madelyn Landry, Adam Landry, Liam Landry, Ava LeBlanc, Clara LeBlanc, Alivia LeBlanc, Evan LeBlanc, Rosalie LeBlanc, Charles LeBlanc, Ella Duplantis, Betty Duplantis; brother, Jerry Carroll DeYeide and wife Alvina Arceneaux DeYeide; nieces, Christine Borowski Leachman and husband David, Karen Borowski Ball and husband Frank, Heather Borowski Palm and husband Frank, Stefanie Borowski Ford and husband James; great nieces, Greer Hymel Cook and husband Jeffrey and their son, Cory Todd, Carin Lapeyrouse Schreiber and Michael and their children, Juede and Violet, Erin Lapeyrouse Schmid and husband Karl and their daughter, Amelia.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman William DeYeide and Irene Alexina Jolet DeYeide; grandparents, Frederic Daniel and wife Cora Augusta Foster Jeude; and Henry Clay and Marcelline Melicier Daigle Jolet; and her siblings, Daniel David DeYeide, Violet Agnes DeYeide Borowski and husband Ted; godparents, Celestine Jolet Hepler and Julius Dupont.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Louisiana State Police Troop C "Grant-a-Wish" P.O. Box 607, Schriever, LA 70395 due to the kindness they showed her grandson, Kurt.

Betty was very active in her community. She worked at the Terrebonne Parish Library and drove the first bookmobile owned by the state of Louisiana. She also drove the bookmobile for Terrebonne Parish. She owned and operated Wildwood Heights Kindergarten and Playschool. She taught Project Learn and was a substitute teacher in Terrebonne Parish from 1983 until her stroke in November of 2016. She taught religion at Annunziata for 25 years and volunteered at the East Houma, Bourg, Montegut and Pointe-aux-Chenes libraries.

Betty was a Terraineans Maid for two Mardi Gras balls. She was a member of the Annunziata Altar Society and a Eucharistic Minister. She belonged to the Saint Bernadette Single's Ministry, Friends of the Library and was a lifetime member of the Terrebonne Genealogy Society.

One of her greatest joys was reading to her grandchildren and the many children who frequented the library. She loved to teach. She touched the lives of many, most especially her family.

Miss Betty will be dearly missed, always loved and never forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

At the request of family, Annunziata Church and in accordance with CDC regulations; please wear mandatory face mask at all visitation, services, and burial locations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:30 - 01:00 PM
Annunziata Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Annunziata Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 19, 2020
Laurie and family I am so sorry for your loss. Ms Betty was always so sweet and nice. I know all too well what you guys are feeling. You all were so blessed to have her for so many years. May she rest in peace!
Karen Redmond (DeeDee)
Family
August 19, 2020
Laurie, Lisa and family. So sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Dear Lord, you gain a beautiful angel and while I know she is with you in your kingdom may I ask that you please ease the pain of her many loved ones left behind. Help them to rejoice in the memories of the many lives she touched. Amen
Kristie Portier
August 19, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of your loss. You have been so blessed to have had your mom through all of the milestones in your lives. She was my connection to memories of family members who passed away decades ago. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Suzy Eschete Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved