Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou (Wesley) Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou (Wesley) Sims Obituary
Betty Lou Wesley Sims, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 6:20 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020.

No pubic arrangements will be conducted. She will be interred in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memories of Betty will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Henry Lee Sims; daughter, Colette S. Robertson (Carter, Sr.); stepdaughter, Jerrilynn Radford; five grandchildren, Carter, Jr. and Carsyn Robertson, Maysn Davis, Riqui Radford and Rayana Coleman; brother, Nolan Wesley Sr. (Mary); sisters, Cecile W. Baptiste (Donald), Rose W. McGuin, Annette W. Howard (Samuel), Ida W. Frye (Carl) and Janis M. Wesley; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin, Sr. and Winnie Kirtman Wesley; and brothers, Leonard, Sr., William, Sr., Elvin, Jr. and Lloyd Wesley.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -