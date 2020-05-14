|
|
Betty Lou Wesley Sims, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 6:20 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020.
No pubic arrangements will be conducted. She will be interred in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memories of Betty will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Henry Lee Sims; daughter, Colette S. Robertson (Carter, Sr.); stepdaughter, Jerrilynn Radford; five grandchildren, Carter, Jr. and Carsyn Robertson, Maysn Davis, Riqui Radford and Rayana Coleman; brother, Nolan Wesley Sr. (Mary); sisters, Cecile W. Baptiste (Donald), Rose W. McGuin, Annette W. Howard (Samuel), Ida W. Frye (Carl) and Janis M. Wesley; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin, Sr. and Winnie Kirtman Wesley; and brothers, Leonard, Sr., William, Sr., Elvin, Jr. and Lloyd Wesley.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020