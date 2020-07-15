Betty Lou Rister Thibodaux, 67 a native of Natchez, Miss., and resident of Raceland, passed away on July 4, 2020.



Betty is survived by her daughter, Vikki Lynn Thibodaux; companion for 30 plus years, Craig Charlet; brothers, Bobby Rister and Brent Rister; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Katie Lorraine Hawkes Rister and J.C. Rister.



Betty was a loving mother and enjoyed her long career as a nurse. She will be greatly missed. Services will be scheduled at a later date.



Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.



