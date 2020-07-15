1/1
Betty Lou (Rister) Thibodaux
Betty Lou Rister Thibodaux, 67 a native of Natchez, Miss., and resident of Raceland, passed away on July 4, 2020.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Vikki Lynn Thibodaux; companion for 30 plus years, Craig Charlet; brothers, Bobby Rister and Brent Rister; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Katie Lorraine Hawkes Rister and J.C. Rister.

Betty was a loving mother and enjoyed her long career as a nurse. She will be greatly missed. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
