Betty M. Elfert passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Betty is survived by her nine children, Dr. Dan Elfert (Stephanie), Gretchen Chaumont (Ronnie), Rachel Christ (Gerald), David Elfert (Mary Beth), Monica Hanley (Jack), Thomas Elfert (Mark Nelson), Philip Elfert, Maria O'Neal (Deustche), and Elizabeth DeBerry (Drew); and siblings, Dr. Ben Miller, Jr. (Katherine), and Deanna Bischoff.
She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Eva Guillory Miller; her husband of 57 years, Joseph D. Elfert Sr.; siblings and in-laws, Jack Miller, Beneva M. Langlois, and Jim Miller.
The family request visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rosary at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Philomena Church in Labadieville and visitation at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice, LA from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Anthony Church in Eunice. Interment will follow at Miller Cemetery in Eunice, LA.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
