|
|
Betty Marie Babin Becnel, age 86, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Betty is survived by her children, Ray B. and husband Paul Feyerabend of Westwego; Jewel Becnel and wife Sharon of Houma; Ray Becnel Jr. and wife Jill of Houma; and Anna Maria and husband David Lewis of South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Tina of Texas; 13 grandchildren, Kim, Boo, Cole, Jewel Jr., Matthew and wife Kristen, Chad and wife April, Eric, Jennifer, Suzanna and husband Shane, Jamie, Benjamin, Brooke and husband Torrin, and Brandi; 16 great-grandchildren, Raven, Alexis, B.J., Caelan, Allie, Dawson, Jordan, Jeremy, Ashleigh, Bradley, Hailey, Cooper, Alexis, Raylynn, Delaney and Clay; and three great-great-grandchildren, Harper, Grayson and Vivian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Becnel Sr.; parents, Berwick and Ophelia Babin; son, William Becnel; and siblings, Joseph Babin, Ruth Detiveaux, Shirley Picou, Charles Babin, Barbara Prestenbach, and Terry Babin.
Betty was a retired bus driver from Terrebonne Parish School Board for 33 years and a volunteer at TGMC for numerous years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed. She was an amazing woman who always had a smile on her face, enjoyed driving her school bus, and loved to spend time with family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Suites at Sugar Mill Point and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and support. They would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to a special friend, Jamielynn Theriot, for taking special care of her over the last two years.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019