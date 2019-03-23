|
|
Betty Marie Tucker-Dottery, 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at the New First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1114 Church St. in Houma. Burial to follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Shelby Dottery; sons, Daniel and Anthony Mahoney Sr.; daughter, Sherryl Gale (Mahoney); nine grandchildren; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Northern McKinley (Ava) and Elmer Davis (Cheryl).
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Mahoney Sr.; mother, Rachel Tucker; father, Arthur McKinley Sr.; brother, Arthur McKinley Jr.; and sister, Zelda McKinley.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019