Betty Rhodes Skains, age 90, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by family.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 5 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, June 12, at the funeral home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m.
She is survived by her sons, Kirk Bonvillain, George Briggs, Howard Briggs, and Buddy Bates; daughters, Carolyn Schmolke, Sandra Hebert, and Sherry Skains; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a fun-loving person that always wore a smile.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019