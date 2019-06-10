Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rhodes Skains
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rhodes Skains

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Rhodes Skains Obituary
Betty Rhodes Skains, age 90, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by family.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 5 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, June 12, at the funeral home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m.

She is survived by her sons, Kirk Bonvillain, George Briggs, Howard Briggs, and Buddy Bates; daughters, Carolyn Schmolke, Sandra Hebert, and Sherry Skains; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a fun-loving person that always wore a smile.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now