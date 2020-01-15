|
|
Betty Richard Gautreaux, 89, passed away at 12:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Jan. 17, at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery #2 following Mass.
Betty is survived by her children, Loretta Bonvillain and husband Russell, Bonnie Fuller and husband Steve, Mac Boudreaux and husband Kim, Peggy Darsey and husband Mark, and Pamela Gautreaux; grandchildren, Russell Paul Bonvillain, Mike Fuller, Chris Fuller, Tessa Boudreaux, Douglas Boudreaux, Heather Aucoin, Joshua Dupre, and Melanie Morgan. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren with one great grand-daughter on the way; brothers, Daniel Richard, Manuel Richard; and sisters, Doris Freeman, and Barbara Pellegrin and Janet LeBlanc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Gautreaux Jr.; parents, Edgar and Daisy Voisin Richard; and brothers, Nolan Richard and Edgar Richard Jr.
Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loving, compassionate and caring to her family and all those she knew. She had a devotion to the Holy Rosary. She also enjoyed being outside and tending to her garden.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing meals and boiled seafood.
Betty's life will never be forgotten and will live on in hearts of her family.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020