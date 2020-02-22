Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Green Nevis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rose Green Nevis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Rose Green Nevis Obituary
Betty Rose Green Nevis, 72, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:57 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Residence Baptist Church, 2605 Isaac St. in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Nevis Sr.; son Earl Nevis Jr.; daughter Nina Morvant (Bryce) and Essence Burns; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Glen Green (Michelle); sisters Catherine and Kellie Green and Tina Daigs, (Jerome); and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nina Simone Nevis; parents Cleveland, Sr. and Vermellia Lagarde Green; brother Cleveland Green Jr.; paternal grandparents Levi Boykins and Lucretia Barrow; and maternal grandparents, Octave and Lucinda Lagarde.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -