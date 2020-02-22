|
Betty Rose Green Nevis, 72, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:57 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Residence Baptist Church, 2605 Isaac St. in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Nevis Sr.; son Earl Nevis Jr.; daughter Nina Morvant (Bryce) and Essence Burns; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Glen Green (Michelle); sisters Catherine and Kellie Green and Tina Daigs, (Jerome); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nina Simone Nevis; parents Cleveland, Sr. and Vermellia Lagarde Green; brother Cleveland Green Jr.; paternal grandparents Levi Boykins and Lucretia Barrow; and maternal grandparents, Octave and Lucinda Lagarde.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020