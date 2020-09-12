1/1
Betty Ruth Odum
Betty Ruth Odum, 75, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray, La.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert "Butch" Odum; children, Curtis Odum (June), and Deanna Matherne; siblings, Loy Smith, Edith Fanguy, and Barbara Hebert; and eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon Smith and Velma Brien Smith; siblings, Henry Smith and Catherine Fortenberry; and son-in-law, Terry Matherne.

Betty was a devoted advocate of Relay For Life and loved spending time at the Senior Citizens Center during her later years. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray, LA.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
SEP
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
