Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Beulah Bergeron Vedros Obituary
Beulah Bergeron Vedros, 85, a native of Houma and resident of Mathews, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Beulah is survived by her son, Rene Vedros; daughters Cheryl (Tony) Adams, Denise (Hodges, Jr.) Folse and Lisa (Bruce) Dufrene; sister Wanda Brunet; grandchildren Cody Adams, Jamie Adams, Desirae Humke, Derek Folse, Chelsea Vedros and Megan Foret; and eight great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Vedros was preceded in death by her husband, Ranson Joseph Vedros; parents Alton, Sr. and Velma Bergeron; son Daniel Vedros; and sisters Eula Mae Chauvin, Elsie Bergeron and Theresa Bergeron.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
