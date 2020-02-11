|
Beulah Dufrene, 78, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA and resident of Bourg, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 11 a.m. until the religious service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Matherne Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Scottie (Juliette) Dufrene, Dion Dufrene, Eric (Amber) Dufrene, Jason (Tammy) Dufrene and Robbie Dufrene; daughters, Elizabeth (Joe) Billiot, Leah (Kelly) Pellegrin and Doreen (Robbie) Verdin; brothers, Collins "Nolan" Naquin, Paul Naquin, Lester Naquin, Irvin Naquin and Jay Naquin; sisters, Nazia Dardar, Theresa Naquin, Juanita Naquin and Loredia Brunet; grandchildren, Arthur Jr., Ranzel, Ashley, Scottie, Danielle, Margee, Howard, Juliette, Alex, Blake, Sadie, Lindsay, Jacob, Bradley, Johnathan, Rocquel, Taylor, Maggie, Kayla, Haley, Dristen, and Jaice; great-grandchildren, Hayes, Adryana, Cash, Charleigh, Sierra, Ranzel Jr. "Billy", Abby, Lauren, Aidan, Talon, Scottie, Keyan, Enzo,Makailah, Hanna, Shyanne, Tyler, Landon, Gunner, Kholson, Cullen, Conner, Cruz, Kasyn, and Journee; and great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Bexley, Johnathan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ranzel Vance "Brud" Dufrene; parents, Joseph "Shoot" and Adia Verdin Naquin; son, Ranzel Dufrene Jr.; brother, Buster Naquin; sister, Angelina Dardar; and grandchild, Mitchell Dufrene.
She was a loving, caring mother to all of her children. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She had such a giving spirit and loved Christmas, making sure to give everyone in the family a gift every year. She loved to cook so her family could gather together. She devoted her life to God. She will be sadly missed.
The family wishes to thank the emergency response teams and Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Bourg, and Montegut Fire Departments.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020