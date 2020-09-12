1/1
Beulah Josephine Nelton
Beulah Josephine Nelton, 69, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Montegut, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Louann Nelton, Tina (Nollie) Verrett, Amy (Tommy) Rodrigue, and Katie (Dustin) Naquin; step-sons, Russell (Amy) Nelton, Ricky (Peggy) Nelton, David (Jacqueline) Nelton, Jesse (Monica) Nelton, Alley Jr. (Leona) Nelton, and Alvin Nelton; step-daughters, Eloise "Teaty" (Steve) Dupre, Rochelle (Chad) Carriere, and Shelly Nelton; brothers, Steve Rodrigue and Roy Rodrigue; sister, Francis Rodrigue; and 17 grandchildren, 37 step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alley Nelton Sr.; parents, Emile and Mildred (Leboeuf) Rodrigue; paternal grandparents, Mentor and Fabula (Neal) Rodrigue; maternal grandparents, Albert and Sarah (Lajaunie) Leboeuf; son, James Nelton, Sr.; step-daughter, Betty Nelton; step-son, Richard Nelton; brothers, Elgin and Felton Rodrigue; step-granddaughter, Angela Authement; and step-great-grandchild, Kaleb Nelton.

Beulah attended the Montegut Full Gospel Church.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
