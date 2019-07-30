|
Beulah Naquin, 77, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away on July 27, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God, and from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the church. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.
Beulah is survived by her sons, Luke Jr. (Carolyn), Autry (Stephanie) and Kelly (Holly) Naquin; daughters Debra Naquin, Brenda Verret (Joseph), Sharon Verdin (Daniel), Roxanne Ortiz (Carmie) and Jaquetta Boquet (Glynn); 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luke Naquin; parents Pauline and Regina Dardar Brunet; son Carlton Naquin; brothers Howard Brunet and Phillip Brunet; grandchildren Katina Verdin, Chance Dennis and Jeremy Oubre.
Our mother was such a loving and caring person who loved singing and praising her Lord and Savior. She believed in the power of prayer and taught us, her children, to never give up on praying for our own kids. She adored all her kids and great-grand kids and great-great-grandchild whom she loved to the fullest. She will truly be missed.
Until we meet her again in that Heavenly mansion.
Samart Funeral of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 30 to July 31, 2019