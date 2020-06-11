Beulah Orgeron Griffin, 76, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Herbert J. Griffin; daughter, April G. Benoit (Eric); grandson, Brady J. Benoit (Elizabeth); brother, Roland Orgeron; and great-grandson, Leaux Blanchard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Esnair J. Orgeron Sr. and Lorida T. Orgeron; brothers, Esnair J. Orgeron Jr., Eugene Orgeron and Ernest Orgeron; twin sister Eula Blanchard; and granddaughter, Hallie Benoit.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.