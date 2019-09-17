|
|
Beverly "Honey" Ann Fremin Szush, 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. John Episcopal Cemetery.
Beverly is survived by her husband, O.K. "Coach" Pat Szush; children, Terry "Brillo" Szush, JereLee Szush, Perry "Joe" Szush and wife Susan, Johnna Gros and husband Sid, and Kenneth Szush and companion Teri; brothers, Leroy "Chune" Fremin and wife Rita, David Fremin and wife Judith; sisters, Adele Thibodeaux and husband Roger, Angelle Caillouet, Lorraine Clement and husband Gary, and Genny Whitehead and husband Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Fremin; godchild, Stephanie Fremin; grandchildren, Jeremy Szush and wife Jenny, Donovan Szush and wife Kelly, Derek Szush and wife Emily. She had a total of 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, D.O. "Bill" and Heloise Hotard Fremin; father-in-law, John Szush Sr.; mother-in-law, Ollie Singleton Szush; brothers, Larry Fremin and wife Marion, and Billy Fremin; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Elsie Szush, John and Eunice Vinet, and Jimmy and Audrey Szush; and godchildren, Bryce Fremin and Dwayne Thibodeaux.
"Honey," as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, was known for her cheerful smile, unlimited generosity and great big heart. She was soft-spoken and oh, how she loved to laugh.
During her career as a civil service worker, she conducted herself much the same way as she did in her everyday life, with kindness and compassion. Honey's Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was her leader, and she lived in love every day with Pat, her adoring husband of 68 years, a constant at her side. She was as much at home whether she was throwing an extravagant Krewe of Fools party, sitting at a favorite slot machine, or watching black and gold Sunday football at her kitchen table. All were better for having known and loved her. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or E.D. White Catholic High Athletics.
The family would like to thank the following professionals who cared for and treated Honey most recently. Ochsner St Anne wound care, Thibodaux Regional Home Health, specifically Natalie and Lauren, Acadian Ambulance Service medics Sadie, Victoria and Jamie, and Family Doctor Clinic, the entire staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, and the Step Down unit, the dialysis unit specifically Loretta and Denise, ICU nurses Mary Claire, Jordan, and Megan, and Dr. Eric Greber, words cannot adequately express our appreciation for your compassion and professionalism in guiding the family through a difficult process along with the personal touch you provided.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019