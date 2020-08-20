1/1
Beverly Ann (Dupre) Power
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann (Dupre) Power, 82, of Franklin Grove, Ill., surrounded by her loving family, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Serenity Hospice in Oregon, Ill. Bev was born Sept. 11, 1937, in New Orleans, La., the eldest daughter of Jean-Claude and Agnes (Barrios) Dupre. She graduated from Holy Savior High School in Lockport, La., and raised three children with her husband, Martin, while completing her degree in education at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston before becoming an educator, civic and civil servant, child advocate and volunteer serving the people of Lee County, her family and the world.

Bev was united in marriage to Martin G Power on May 26, 1956, in New Orleans and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1995.

She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, where she served as a lector and was very active in its Loaves & Fishes Ministry among other things for the parish.

Bev worked over the years as a teacher and/or librarian for Dixon CSD 170, Lee Center CSD 271 and Ashton CSD 275, where she spent 16 years and was elected and re-elected to the Lee County Board, where she served 14 years. Bev also served on the Library and Cemetery Boards of Franklin Grove and was a member of the local chapters of P.E.O. and Kiwanis International. Her volunteer work included serving as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for children and being a Global Volunteer, sharing herself with the world and those experiences with the community while instilling a broader sense of the same and its people within her grandchildren that she would periodically enlist to volunteer abroad with her.

Bev is survived by her children, Gregory Power of Playa Vista, Calif.; Ann Wildman of Monticello, Ill.; Jon (Tracie) Power of Sterling; her grandchildren, Victoria (Firas) Arfaoui; Patrick, Katherine and Brandon Wildman; Jonathan Power; Lauren and Olivia McCue; and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Theresa (Alex) Breaux; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Power, Arvella Dupre and Gail Dupre, all of Louisiana; along with a good number of nieces and nephews and members of their families.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Power; her parents, Agnes and Jean-Claude Dupre; her parents-in-law, Vivian and Michael Power Sr.; her two brothers, Lee Dupre and Richard Dupre; her brother-in-law, Michael Power Jr.; her son-in-law, Michael Wildman; a granddaughter, Danielle Justine Power; and a grandson, Kevin Nicolas Power.

As cremation rites have been accorded and burial of cremains will take place in Franklin Grove Cemetery there will be no funeral Mass at St. Patrick's. A memorial to St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon has been established.

Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, Ill. Is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
I met Beverly through a mutual friend. Our lives crossed paths when my son was married and Jon was my son's best man and grandson was ringbearer. Again we met twice a week for several years at the YMCA in Dixon at Silver Sneakers. She was a wonderful, caring person. I valued her friendship and her support of a group I'm active in...Dixon Sister Cities. I will miss her!
Cathy Seagren
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved