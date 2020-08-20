Beverly Ann (Dupre) Power, 82, of Franklin Grove, Ill., surrounded by her loving family, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Serenity Hospice in Oregon, Ill. Bev was born Sept. 11, 1937, in New Orleans, La., the eldest daughter of Jean-Claude and Agnes (Barrios) Dupre. She graduated from Holy Savior High School in Lockport, La., and raised three children with her husband, Martin, while completing her degree in education at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston before becoming an educator, civic and civil servant, child advocate and volunteer serving the people of Lee County, her family and the world.



Bev was united in marriage to Martin G Power on May 26, 1956, in New Orleans and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1995.



She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, where she served as a lector and was very active in its Loaves & Fishes Ministry among other things for the parish.



Bev worked over the years as a teacher and/or librarian for Dixon CSD 170, Lee Center CSD 271 and Ashton CSD 275, where she spent 16 years and was elected and re-elected to the Lee County Board, where she served 14 years. Bev also served on the Library and Cemetery Boards of Franklin Grove and was a member of the local chapters of P.E.O. and Kiwanis International. Her volunteer work included serving as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for children and being a Global Volunteer, sharing herself with the world and those experiences with the community while instilling a broader sense of the same and its people within her grandchildren that she would periodically enlist to volunteer abroad with her.



Bev is survived by her children, Gregory Power of Playa Vista, Calif.; Ann Wildman of Monticello, Ill.; Jon (Tracie) Power of Sterling; her grandchildren, Victoria (Firas) Arfaoui; Patrick, Katherine and Brandon Wildman; Jonathan Power; Lauren and Olivia McCue; and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Theresa (Alex) Breaux; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Power, Arvella Dupre and Gail Dupre, all of Louisiana; along with a good number of nieces and nephews and members of their families.



Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Power; her parents, Agnes and Jean-Claude Dupre; her parents-in-law, Vivian and Michael Power Sr.; her two brothers, Lee Dupre and Richard Dupre; her brother-in-law, Michael Power Jr.; her son-in-law, Michael Wildman; a granddaughter, Danielle Justine Power; and a grandson, Kevin Nicolas Power.



As cremation rites have been accorded and burial of cremains will take place in Franklin Grove Cemetery there will be no funeral Mass at St. Patrick's. A memorial to St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon has been established.



Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, Ill. Is handling the arrangements.



