|
|
Beverly Ann Rutledge, 88, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 4:20 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Seating will be limited to immediate family only - 25% seating capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Daigs (Juan); grandson, Ryan Alexander; sister, Joyce R. McCallum; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Jackson; parents, Willie and Sedonia McGuire Rutledge; brother, Robert Rutledge; sisters, Willie Mae R. Stovall and Geraldine Rutledge; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Julia Ann Harding Rutledge; and maternal grandparents, Robert McGuire and Dora Harris.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on May 23, 2020