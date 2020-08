Minister Beverly Ann Thomas Morgan, 70, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.



No public services will be conducted. She will be interred in Garden of Memories Cemetery.



She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Roland J. Morgan Sr.; sons, Michael Thomas (Tara), Jamar Morgan, Roland M. Morgan, Roland J. Morgan, Jr., and Michael B. Morgan; daughters, Rashanda Beasley (Eddie), Tumeca Washington (Charles) and Regina Morgan; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Ulysses H. Thomas Jr.; sisters, Mary T. Davis (Emory) and Alma T. McDonald (McKinley); godchildren, Lauren H. Bush, Brian Hayes, Krissi Davis and Kentrell Holmes; and njumerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Dr. Ulysses H. Thomas Sr. and Doretha Brown Thomas; paternal grandparents, Julius and Laura Paul Thomas; and maternal grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Alma Winslow Brown.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store