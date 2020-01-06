|
Beverly Boquet Callahan, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the age of 92.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Myrna Bourg (Paul), Byron Callahan (Lynn), Jaime Callahan (Becky Babin Dedon) and Laurie Gordon (Harley); grandchildren, Ann-Celeste Bourg, Kade Bourg, Claire Callahan, Kristin Callahan Kirkland (Michael), Matthew Callahan (Amanda) and Kennan Dupre (Fallon); and great-grandchildren, Ian Paul Bourg, Avrey Michael St. Amant, Raymond, Owen, and Aaron Kirkland, Aiden and Grayson Callahan, Logan and Vera Dupre, and Laithan Thibodeaux.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Raymond Paul Callahan; her parents, Gustave Boquet and Celestine Walker Boquet; sisters, Myra McJimsey and Jacqueline Chauvin; brothers, Robert and Rudolph Boquet; and grandson, Seth Michael Dupre.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and sharing her food with friends and family and never met a stranger. She was a longtime member of the Holy Rosary Ladies Altar Society. When she wasn't cooking, she loved reading nonfiction novels. She dearly loved her grandchildren and enjoyed babysitting them when they were young.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Russell Henry and Dr. Larry Haydel for their compassion and care throughout her life. They would also like to thank the staff at Audubon Health & Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice for the comfort they extended during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital in New Orleans in her memory.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020