Beverly Daffron Boudreaux
Beverly Daffron Boudreaux, 61, a native Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on October 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her husband, John Ernest Boudreaux; sons, Phillip Boudreaux and Perry Boudreaux (Letha); sisters, Mary Daffron and Betty Pellegrin; grandchildren, Corey Boudreaux, Jobey Boudreaux, Owen Boudreaux; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Emery Daffron Sr. and Betty Bruce Daffron; brothers, George Daffron Jr. and Perry "Weasel" Daffron; sister, Mable Daffron; and step-son John Ernest Boudreaux Jr.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
