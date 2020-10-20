Beverly Daffron Boudreaux

Beverly Daffron Boudreaux, 61, a native Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on October 11, 2020.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her husband, John Ernest Boudreaux; sons, Phillip Boudreaux and Perry Boudreaux (Letha); sisters, Mary Daffron and Betty Pellegrin; grandchildren, Corey Boudreaux, Jobey Boudreaux, Owen Boudreaux; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Emery Daffron Sr. and Betty Bruce Daffron; brothers, George Daffron Jr. and Perry "Weasel" Daffron; sister, Mable Daffron; and step-son John Ernest Boudreaux Jr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store