Beverly Daffron Boudreaux
Beverly Daffron Boudreaux, 61, a native Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on October 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her husband, John Ernest Boudreaux; sons, Phillip Boudreaux and Perry Boudreaux (Letha); sisters, Mary Daffron and Betty Pellegrin; grandchildren, Corey Boudreaux, Jobey Boudreaux, Owen Boudreaux; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Emery Daffron Sr. and Betty Bruce Daffron; brothers, George Daffron Jr. and Perry "Weasel" Daffron; sister, Mable Daffron; and step-son John Ernest Boudreaux Jr.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.