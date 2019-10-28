|
Beverly DeHart Falgout, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was a long-time resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Larry Falgout Jr., Cheyenne Falgout, and Casey Falgout and wife, Sandy; daughter, Brenda Brunet and husband, Louis; grandchildren, Chelsea, Chase, Dallas, Austin, Paul, Addison and Cierra; brother, Thaddeus "TJ" DeHart; and sister, Mary Lee Ojeda.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Falgout Sr.; parents; Hebert and Rita Liner DeHart; son, Dale Anthony Falgout; daughter, Elaina Elizabeth Falgout; brother, Michael DeHart; and sister, Rita "Deedee" Cadiere.
Beverly was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, dominos, puzzles and traveling with her children. She had a beautiful personality and will be dearly missed.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019