Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly DeHart Falgout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly DeHart Falgout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly DeHart Falgout Obituary
Beverly DeHart Falgout, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was a long-time resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Larry Falgout Jr., Cheyenne Falgout, and Casey Falgout and wife, Sandy; daughter, Brenda Brunet and husband, Louis; grandchildren, Chelsea, Chase, Dallas, Austin, Paul, Addison and Cierra; brother, Thaddeus "TJ" DeHart; and sister, Mary Lee Ojeda.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Falgout Sr.; parents; Hebert and Rita Liner DeHart; son, Dale Anthony Falgout; daughter, Elaina Elizabeth Falgout; brother, Michael DeHart; and sister, Rita "Deedee" Cadiere.

Beverly was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, dominos, puzzles and traveling with her children. She had a beautiful personality and will be dearly missed.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now