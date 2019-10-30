|
Beverly Henry LeCompte, 83, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Church. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Beverly is survived by her children, Loretta LeCompte, Bobby LeCompte Jr. and wife Joe'l; Wayne LeCompte; siblings, Everette Henry, Michael Henry, Elaine Henry Robertson; seven grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby LeCompte Sr.; son, David LeCompte; parents, Ivy Henry and Mary Ann Delaune Henry; brother, Lloyd Henry; and grandson, Jeremy Walker.
Beverly will be remembered, never forgotten and always loved by her family and friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019