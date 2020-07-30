Beverly June Haymaker Sublett, 94, of Lubbock, Texas, died at 9:20 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. She was born on July 6, 1926, in Tulsa, Okla., daughter of John C. Haymaker Sr. and Chloe Sheridan Haymaker. She married James D. Sublett on July 8, 1950, in Tulsa, Okla., and he preceded her in death in May of 2010.
Mrs. Sublett is survived by her children, Sue Ann Rich (Jim) of Crowell, Texas; James C. Sublett (Terri) of Houma; Patti Merritt (Gary) of Lubbock, Texas; and Richard A. Sublett (Sandy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and grandchildren, Jonathan Rich (Brad), Kim Muck, Courtney Bennett (Garrett), Megan Doiron (Eddie), Marissa Merritt-Ahanda (Benoit), Candice Jones (Kaleb), Casey Sublett, and Dana Sublett; numerous great-grandchildren; and her constant companion for the past nine years, Daisy the cat.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, John and Chloe Haymaker; and her siblings, John C. Haymaker, Jr. and Margaret (Maggie) Zoe Hembree.
Mrs. Sublett spent her elementary, junior high and high school years in Tulsa, Okla. She then earned a degree in Business in 1948 at Oklahoma State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She worked briefly for Gulf Oil in Tulsa, Okla. where she met James D. Sublett and they married in 1950. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Centralia.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in her memory.