Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Beverly S. Baudoin

Beverly S. Baudoin Obituary
Beverly S. Baudoin, 91, a native of Schriever and resident of Gray, passed away with her loving family at her side on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Falgout Funeral Homes in Houma and on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at St. Bridget Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. with burial in the church cemetery.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Russell (Ellen) Baudoin and Tracy (Amy) Baudoin; grandchildren, Sarah (Blake) Forsythe, Philip, Madeline, John, Emily, Deborah and Danielle Baudoin; and great-grandchild, Mia Forsythe.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvain H. Baudoin; parents, Lovince J. and Edna Gaudet Sonier; brothers, Sidney, Edwin, Sr. and Jeweth Sonier; sisters, Galathea Sonier and Charlotte Connor.

Beverly was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice.

Falgout Funeral Homes, L.L.C. is entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
