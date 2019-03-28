|
|
Beverly Sheffie Rhodes departed this life on Monday March 25, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 85, a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Visitation at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church and will resume from 8 a.m. to religious services at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, 511 Assumption St. in Napoleonville.
Burial in Beautiful Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Lloyd Gilbert Sheffie (Michelle), Ralph Sheffie (Robin), Rodney, and David and Matthew Rhodes; daughters, Hester Sheffie, Wanda Hamilton (Bertrand), and Charlene Rhodes; brother, Sterling Sheffie; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gustave Rhodes Jr.; and brothers, Norwood, Robert, Charles, Gerald and Cornell Sheffie.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019